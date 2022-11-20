Sexy Actress Victoria Wells Photo [221116-6]

View larger $16.47

Actress Victoria Wells appeared in Swashbuckler, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, Nice Dreams, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Still Smokin, as well as a number of classic television shows. However, Wells is probably best known for discovering the body of actor Bob Crane after his June 1978 murder. At the time, she was performing with Crane in the dinner theater production Beginner’s Luck, playing his mistress.

