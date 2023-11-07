Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]

Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]
View larger
Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]
$16.47
From: $14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 230115-105541
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 230115-105541
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]

Shirley Temple gets her handprints at Hollywood’s hall of fame at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 14, 1935. That year Temple had four movies released into movie theaters, including The Littlest Rebel (played Virgie Cary), Curly Top (played Elizabeth Blair), Our Little Girl (played Molly Middleton), and The Little Colonel (played Lloyd Sherman).

Specifications

  • Size:
    8.5x11,13x19 in
Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4SKU: 230115-105541
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3SKU: 230115-105541
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.