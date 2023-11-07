Shirley Temple Handprints Hollywood Hall of Fame Grauman’s Chinese Theatre Photo Print [231025-49]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
Shirley Temple gets her handprints at Hollywood’s hall of fame at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 14, 1935. That year Temple had four movies released into movie theaters, including The Littlest Rebel (played Virgie Cary), Curly Top (played Elizabeth Blair), Our Little Girl (played Molly Middleton), and The Little Colonel (played Lloyd Sherman).
