Frances Farmer in Flowing Gold Photo Print [210906-21]

View larger $13.41

From: $11.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3 $11.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3

SKU: 211019-96563-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211019-96563-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2

SKU: 211019-96563-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211019-96563-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



This beautiful print features actress Frances Farmer in the 1940 film Flowing Gold. Alfred E. Green directed the romantic adventure that takes place in the American oilfields. There, the destiny of a fugitive from justice (John Garfield) is intertwined with the fortunes and the misfortunes of a small oil company that hires him as a roughneck.

Flowing Gold stars John Garfield, Frances Farmer, Pat O’Brien, Raymond Walburn, Cliff Edwards, Tom Kennedy, Granville Bates, Jody Gilbert, Edward Pawley, Frank Mayo, William Marshall, Sol Gorss, Virginia Sale and John Alexander.

Specifications

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Related Items