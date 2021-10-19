Frances Farmer in Flowing Gold Photo Print [210906-21]

Share Page Support Us
Frances Farmer in Flowing Gold Photo Print

Frances Farmer in Flowing Gold Photo Print
$13.41
From: $11.97
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211019-96563-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
This beautiful print features actress Frances Farmer in the 1940 film Flowing Gold. Alfred E. Green directed the romantic adventure that takes place in the American oilfields. There, the destiny of a fugitive from justice (John Garfield) is intertwined with the fortunes and the misfortunes of a small oil company that hires him as a roughneck.

Flowing Gold stars John Garfield, Frances Farmer, Pat O’Brien, Raymond Walburn, Cliff Edwards, Tom Kennedy, Granville Bates, Jody Gilbert, Edward Pawley, Frank Mayo, William Marshall, Sol Gorss, Virginia Sale and John Alexander.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
