Food Inc.: How Industrial Food is Making Us Sicker, Fatter and Poorer – And What We Can Do About It

Softcover Book SKU: 190705-78390-1

ISBN-13: 9781586486945

Weight: 2.03 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Comedy | Documentary | History

Item Release Date: May 5, 2009

Details

Food, Inc. is guaranteed to shake up our perceptions of what we eat. This powerful documentary deconstructing the corporate food industry in America was hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “more than a terrific movie—it’s an important movie.” Aided by expert commentators such as Michael Pollan and Eric Schlosser, the film poses questions such as: Where has my food come from, and who has processed it? What are the giant agribusinesses and what stake do they have in maintaining the status quo of food production and consumption? How can I feed my family healthy foods affordably?

Expanding on the film’s themes, the book Food, Inc. will answer those questions through a series of challenging essays by leading experts and thinkers. This book will encourage those inspired by the film to learn more about the issues, and act to change the world.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear.

Specifications

Pages: 336

Language: English

Size: 6.1 x 0.8 x 9.2 in



Authors: Karl Weber

