Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2005)

Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2005)
$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190705-78384-1
ISBN-10: 0060838582
ISBN-13: 9780060838584
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Comedy | Crime | Documentary | Mystery
Studio: Harper Collins
Item Release Date: July 5, 2005
Details

Fast food has hastened the malling of our landscape, widened the chasm between rich and poor, fueled an epidemic of obesity, and propelled American cultural imperialism abroad. That’s a lengthy list of charges, but Eric Schlosser makes them stick with an artful mix of first-rate reportage, wry wit, and careful reasoning.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 383
  • Language: English
  • Size: 5.3 x 0.9 x 8 in


Authors: Eric Schlosser

