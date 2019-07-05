Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2005)

View larger $12.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190705-78384-1

ISBN-10: 0060838582

ISBN-13: 9780060838584

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Comedy | Crime | Documentary | Mystery

Studio: Harper Collins

Item Release Date: July 5, 2005

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Fast food has hastened the malling of our landscape, widened the chasm between rich and poor, fueled an epidemic of obesity, and propelled American cultural imperialism abroad. That’s a lengthy list of charges, but Eric Schlosser makes them stick with an artful mix of first-rate reportage, wry wit, and careful reasoning.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 383

Language: English

Size: 5.3 x 0.9 x 8 in



Authors: Eric Schlosser

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Book Based | Comedy | Crime | Documentary | Harper Collins | Mystery | Softcover Books