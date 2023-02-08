Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 7 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L89]

Set of 7 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L89]
View larger
Set of 7 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L89]
$57.09
$51.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 7 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Popeye the Sailor Man 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T16]
United States Air Force 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel [K13]
Set of 14 Pokemon Card Master Trainer Uncut Sheets Burger King WB Promotion (1999)
Christopher Walken, Tanya Roberts A View to a Kill Original Press Publicity Photo [J16]
3D Laser Eraser and Pressbutton Comic Book Issue No.1 Aug 1986 R96
Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate Santa’s Helper Christmas 1991 Number 1512D with Certificate of Authenticity [U48]
Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 3 First Printing (November 1986) [12211]
Absolute Disney Music Collection Volume 1
Godzilla King of the Monsters 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster