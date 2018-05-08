Twitter
Miss Saigon Highlights Cast Musical Performances CD

$6.99

$2.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180508-72995-1
UPC: 724355681027
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Musical
Studio: Angel Records
Item Release Date: April 6, 1999
Details

This is a cast album of highlights from the only official complete recording, produced under the personal supervision of the original creators of the show. Miss Saigon Highlights is presented by Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the outside of the jewel case. original liner notes are intact and included.

Playlists

  • Overture/Backstage Dreamland - Kevin Gray/Sonia Swabi
    The Heat Is On In Saigon - Kevin Gray
    The Movie In My Mind - Sonia Swaby/Joanna Ampil
    Why God Why? - Peter Cousens
    Sun And Moon - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens
    The Last Night Of The World - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens
    I Still Believe - Joanna Ampil/Ruthie Henshall
    Thuy's Death/You Will Not Touch Him - Charles Azulay/Joanna Ampil
    I'd Give My Life For You - Joanna Ampil
    Bui Doi - Hinton Battle
    Kim's Nightmare - Charles Azulay/Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens/Hinton Battle
    Now That I've Seen Her - Ruthie Henshall
    The American Dream - Kevin Gray
    Finale - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alain Boublil | Charles Azulay | Claude-Michel Schonberg | Hinton Battle | Joanna Ampil | Kevin Gray | Peter Cousens | Renee Rosnes | Ruthie Henshall
Project Name: Miss Saigon

