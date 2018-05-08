Miss Saigon Highlights Cast Musical Performances CD

$6.99
This is a cast album of highlights from the only official complete recording, produced under the personal supervision of the original creators of the show. Miss Saigon Highlights is presented by Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg.
- Overture/Backstage Dreamland - Kevin Gray/Sonia Swabi
The Heat Is On In Saigon - Kevin Gray
The Movie In My Mind - Sonia Swaby/Joanna Ampil
Why God Why? - Peter Cousens
Sun And Moon - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens
The Last Night Of The World - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens
I Still Believe - Joanna Ampil/Ruthie Henshall
Thuy's Death/You Will Not Touch Him - Charles Azulay/Joanna Ampil
I'd Give My Life For You - Joanna Ampil
Bui Doi - Hinton Battle
Kim's Nightmare - Charles Azulay/Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens/Hinton Battle
Now That I've Seen Her - Ruthie Henshall
The American Dream - Kevin Gray
Finale - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alain Boublil | Charles Azulay | Claude-Michel Schonberg | Hinton Battle | Joanna Ampil | Kevin Gray | Peter Cousens | Renee Rosnes | Ruthie Henshall
Project Name: Miss Saigon
