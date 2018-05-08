Miss Saigon Highlights Cast Musical Performances CD

CD SKU: 180508-72995-1

Details

This is a cast album of highlights from the only official complete recording, produced under the personal supervision of the original creators of the show. Miss Saigon Highlights is presented by Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg.

Playlists

Overture/Backstage Dreamland - Kevin Gray/Sonia Swabi

The Heat Is On In Saigon - Kevin Gray

The Movie In My Mind - Sonia Swaby/Joanna Ampil

Why God Why? - Peter Cousens

Sun And Moon - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens

The Last Night Of The World - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens

I Still Believe - Joanna Ampil/Ruthie Henshall

Thuy's Death/You Will Not Touch Him - Charles Azulay/Joanna Ampil

I'd Give My Life For You - Joanna Ampil

Bui Doi - Hinton Battle

Kim's Nightmare - Charles Azulay/Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens/Hinton Battle

Now That I've Seen Her - Ruthie Henshall

The American Dream - Kevin Gray

Finale - Joanna Ampil/Peter Cousens

Cast: Alain Boublil | Charles Azulay | Claude-Michel Schonberg | Hinton Battle | Joanna Ampil | Kevin Gray | Peter Cousens | Renee Rosnes | Ruthie Henshall

Project Name: Miss Saigon

