Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 Original Soundtrack from the SyFy Television Series 2-Disc Set

Details
Acclaimed Battlestar composer Bear McCreary pulls out all the musical stops with his sensational music score to the fourth and final season of the critically lauded Sci Fi Channel television series starring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, James Callis, Tricia Helfer and Katee Sackhoff. McCreary enriches and expands his glorious, one-of-a-kind mix of orchestra, vocals, Rock, World-Beats and synth. A sonic powerhouse that lives on beyond this beloved television show.
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Gaeta's Lament (4:49)
The Signal (5:09)
Resurrection Hub (3:40)
The Cult of Baltar (5:42)
Farewell Apollo (2:55)
Roslin Escapes (2:55)
Among the Ruins (7:44)
Laura Runs (2:21)
Cally Descends (3:08)
Funeral Pyre (3:57)
Roslin and Adama Reunited (1:59)
Gaeta's Lament - Instrumental (4:50)
Elegy (2:55)
The Alliance (2:30)
Blood on the Scales (5:19)
Grand Old Lady (0:51)
Kara Remembers (3:28)
Boomer Takes Hera (2:39)
Dreilide Thrace Sonata No. 1 (5:35)
Diaspora Oratorio (4:52)
- Disc 2
- Caprica City, Before the Fall (4:34)
Laura's Baptism (2:40)
Adama in the Memorial Hallway (2:11)
The Line (3:57)
Assault on the Colony (15:07)
Baltar's Sermon (4:25)
Kara's Coordinates (4:21)
Earth (3:08)
Goodbye Sam (2:11)
The Heart of the Sun (3:20)
Starbuck Disappears (2:09)
So Much Life (5:01)
An Easterly View (4:23)
The Passage of Time (1:18)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Aaron Douglas | Edward James Olmos | Grace Park | James Callis | Jamie Bamber | Katee Sackhoff | Mary McDonnell | Michael Hogan | Rekha Sharma | Tricia Helfer
Project Name: Battlestar Galactica
Composers: Bear McCreary
