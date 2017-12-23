The Classic National Lampoon 4-CD Comedy Box Set including routines by Bill Murray, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Richard Belzer + many more

View larger $19.95 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Item Release Date: May 10, 2005

One of comedy’s most revered entities, National Lampoon, released this unique and celebratory culmination of laughs called “The Classic National Lampoon 4 CD Box Set.” This box set includes 77 hilarious, classic National Lampoon tracks by legendary comedians including Bill Murray, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman and Richard Belzer, among many others.

“National Lampoon is honored to be a part of releasing such memorable acts on audio,” stated Douglas S. Bennett,” president of National Lampoon. “These quintessential characters in comedy, thanks to Uproar Entertainment, can now be brought anywhere in an easy-to-listen audio format.”

This National Lampoon box set combines 4 albums, including: “That’s Not Funny, That’s Sick,” “White Album,” “Sex, Drugs, Rock n’ Roll and the End of the World,” and “Greatest Hits of National Lampoon.”

The list of performers include: John Belushi, Christopher Guest, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Richard Belzer, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Phil Proctor, Tony Scheuren, Alice Playten, Christopher Cerf, Tony Hendra, Norman Rose, Brian Doyle – Murray, Rhonda Coullet, Mark Horowitz, Rodger Bumpass, Michael Simmons, Tia Brelis, Barry Diamond, Wendy Goldman, Mike Griffin, David Hurdon, Suzy Demeter, Jeff Mandel, Bob Dryden, Sid Davis, Anna Uppstrom, Abe Schenkle, Tony Kisch, Shelley Barre, Gracie Whitebread, John Dunn, Elizabeth Kemp, Wendy Goldman, Teresa Ganzel, Steve Collins, James Widdoes, Pat Bright, John Weidman, Fred Jones, George Agoglia, Sylvia Grant, Gary Goodrow, Rory Dodd and Geoffrey Holder.

Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Abe Schenkle | Alice Playten | Anna Uppstrom | Barry Diamond | Bill Murray | Bob Dryden | Brian Doyle - Murray | Chevy Chase | Christopher Cerf | Christopher Guest | David Hurdon | Elizabeth Kemp | Fred Jones | Gary Goodrow | Geoffrey Holder | George Agoglia | Gilda Radner | Gracie Whitebread | Harold Ramis | James Widdoes | Jeff Mandel | John Belushi | John Dunn | John Weidman | Laraine Newman | Mark Horowitz | Michael Simmons | Mike Griffin | Norman Rose | Pat Bright | Phil Proctor | Rhonda Coullet | Richard Belzer | Rodger Bumpass | Rory Dodd | Shelley Barre | Sid Davis | Steve Collins | Suzy Demeter | Sylvia Grant | Teresa Ganzel | Tia Brelis | Tony Hendra | Tony Kisch | Tony Scheuren | Wendy Goldman

Subject: National Lampoon

