Sexy Batman Actress Yvonne Craig Bikini Photo [240304-20]

Yvonne Craig, best known for playing the DC Comics superhero Batgirl in the 1960’s Batman television series, also appeared in numerous other shows, including Philip Marlowe (1959), Schlitz Playhouse (1951), The Chevy Mystery Show (1960), Man with a Camera (1958), The Barbara Stanwyck Show (1960), 7 Women from Hell (1961), The Dick Powell Theatre (1961), The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis (1959), Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1964), The Big Valley (1965), One Spy Too Many (1966), The Wild Wild West (1965), Mars Needs Women (1968), The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1968), Mod Squad (1968), It Takes a Thief (1968), The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1969), Land of the Giants (1968), The Magician (1973), Fantasy Island (1977), The Six Million Dollar Man (1973), Starsky and Hutch (1975), and Olivia (2009).