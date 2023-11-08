Emanuelle's Revenge (2023)

Cinephobia Releasing

Emanuelle’s Revenge, a tale that follows Emanuelle, that 1970s siren of filmic sensuality, as she returns in this engrossing erotic thriller involving obsession, seduction, control and vengeance. Far from being just an erotic film for men, co-directors Dario Germani and Monica Carpanese gives this tale a surprising S/M feminist twist.

Set in contemporary Italy, wealthy Leonardo is a high-powered businessperson by day and sleazy lothario by night. At a fashion event, his eyes lock on the beautiful and innocent Francesca, a college student and part-time model. The two begin an affair, but when his advances come on too strong, Francesca rebuffs him and calls off their relationship, much to Leonardo’s frustration. Enter Emanuelle, a sexy lesbian author who draws him into her mysterious and potentially dangerous cat-and-mouse game of seduction.

Emanuelle’s Revenge stars Beatrice Schiaffino, Gianni Rosato, Ilaria Loriga and Luca Avallone.