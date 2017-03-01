Wolf Guy 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

View larger $39.95 $27.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: April 5, 1975

Item Release Date: April 25, 2017

Rating: NR

Details

Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba is a martial arts “manimal” in the ultra-70’s, 100% bizarre mixture of horror, action and sci-fi that is Wolf Guy, one of the rarest and most sought-after cult films produced by Japan’s Toei Studio. Based on a manga by Kazumasa Hirai (creator of 8 Man), and never before released outside of Japan, it’s a genre film classic waiting to be discovered and a completely unclassifiable trip into phantasmagoric funk. Chiba stars as Akira Inugami, the only survivor of a clan of ancient werewolves who relies on his supernatural powers to solve mysterious crimes. After a series of bloody killings perpetrated by an unseen force, Inugami uncovers a conspiracy involving a murdered cabaret singer, corrupt politicians, and a plot by the J-CIA to harvest his blood in order to steal his lycanthropic powers! At the same time, Inugami also discovers the truth behind his family heritage, and that he may not be the last of his kind. Directed by B-movie genius Kazuhiko Yamaguchi (Sister Streetfighter, Wandering Ginza Butterfly, Karate Bear Fighter), Wolf Guy truly is one-of-a-kind, with Chiba in full effect as the part-man, part-wolf, all-karate action hero and a collection of familiar 1970’s Toei actors in support. Violence, action, nudity, real surgical footage, and a psychedelic musical score all work together to create an unforgettable trip to the heights of Japanese cinematic weirdness.

Special Features

High Definition digital transfer

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original uncompressed mono audio

New optional English subtitle translation

New video interview with actor Shinichi 'Sonny' Chiba

New video interview with director Kazuhiko Yamaguchi

New video interview with producer Tatsu Yoshida

Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Wes Benscoter

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Patrick Macias and a history of Japanese monster movie mashups by Jasper Sharp

Specifications

Runtime: 86

Number of Discs: 2

Language: Japanese

Cast: Etsuko Nami | Haruki Jô | Hideo Murota | Hiroshi Kondô | Hiroshi Nawa | Jiro Ibuki | Kenji Kawai | Kôji Fujiyama | Kôji Miemachi | Kyôsuke Machida | Ryuji Hayami | Saburô Date | Sonny Chiba | Tooru Hanada | Yoshio Neshima

Directors: Kazuhiko Yamaguchi

