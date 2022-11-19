Share Page Support Us
Charley Varrick Actress and Model Christina Hart Photo [221116-16]

Charley Varrick Actress and Model Christina Hart Photo [221116-16]
Charley Varrick Actress and Model Christina Hart Photo [221116-16]
Christina Hart’s film roles include Mean Dog Blues, Johnny Firecloud, The Bunny Caper, Charlie Varrick, The Mad Bomber, The Roommates, Red Sky at Morning, Women and Bloody Terror, and The Stewardesses. Hart also made numerous appearances on popular television shows including Hawaii Five-O, The Streets of San Francisco, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Fantastic Journey, Charlie’s Angels, B.J. and the Bear, Three’s Company, The Love Boat, and CHiPs.

