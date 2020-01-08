Share Page Support Us
Report to the Commissioner Original Press Photo Signed by Michael Moriarty (1975)

View larger

$39.99

$27.98


1 in stock


photoSKU: 200108-79997-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Genres: Action | Crime
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: February 5, 1975
Rating: PG
Details

Report to the Commissioner Original Press Photo Signed by Michael Moriarty.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Report to the Commissioner centers on undercover police officer Patty Butler (Susan Blakely), alias “Chicklet,” the live-in girlfriend of Thomas ‘Stick’ Henderson (Tony King). She’s on assignment attempting to gather evidence of Henderson’s criminal activities. Detective Bo Lockley (Michael Moriarty) is instructed to try to find her, not realizing she’s also a cop. Lockley becomes obessed with Butler and with busting Henderson, leading to a violent, gun-filled confrontation.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in

Cast: Bob Balaban | Dana Elcar | Edward Grover | Hector Elizondo | Michael McGuire | Michael Moriarty | Richard Gere | Stephen Elliott | Susan Blakely | Tony King | Vic Tayback | William Devane | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Milton Katselas
Project Name: Report to the Commissioner
Subject: Michael Moriarty | Susan Blakely

