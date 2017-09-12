Sons of Anarchy: Songs of Anarchy Volume 2 – Music from the Hit FX Series

$9.98
$7.79
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: September 3, 2008
Details
Songs of Anarchy: Vol. 2 is the second installment of music to FX’s highest rated series, Sons of Anarchy. The CD features a collection of thirteen songs, including new renditions of classic tunes such as Higher Ground, To Sir with Love, The Unclouded Day and Travelin’ Band. The collection kicks off with a never before heard recording of Sympathy for the Devil, by iconic rock band Jane’s Addiction.
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro also guest stars in the last two episodes of the season, as a member of the Byz Lats gang with close ties to Nero (Jimmy Smits).
Golden Globe Award winning actress/singer Katey Sagal returns with a beautiful rendition of “To Sir with Love,” a collaboration track with The Forest Rangers. Other notable tracks include “The Lost Boy”, “No Milk Today”, and the stunning recording of “Time” which features Battleme & The Forest Rangers.
The Forest Rangers serve as the Sons Of Anarchy house band, which includes the show’s music composer Bob Thiele, Greg Leisz (guitar/banjo), John Philip Shenale (keyboards), Lyle Workman (guitar), Dave Way (recording Engineer and Sergeant at Arms), Davey Faragher (bass), Brian Macleod (drums) and Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner.
Playlists
- Sympathy for the Devil by: Jane's Addiction
5:26
- The Lost Boy by: Greg Holden
3:26
- The Passenger by: Alison Mosshart | The Forest Rangers
4:41
- He Got Away by: Noah Gundersen | The Forest Rangers
3:30
- To Sir With Love by: Katey Sagal | The Forest Rangers
3:21
- Higher Ground by: Franky Perez | The Forest Rangers
3:54
- Lights by: Battleme
3:45
- The Unclouded Day by: Audra Mae | The Forest Rangers
4:11
- Coal War by: Joshua James
5:13
- Time by: Battleme | The Forest Rangers
2:37
- Travelin' Band by: Curtis Stigers | The Forest Rangers
2:17
- Family by: Noah Gundersen
3:33
- No Milk Today by: Joshua James | The Forest Rangers
4:23
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Charlie Hunnam | David Labrava | Dayton Callie | Katey Sagal | Kim Coates | Maggie Siff | Mark Boone Junior | Ron Perlman | Theo Rossi | Tommy Flanagan
