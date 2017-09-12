Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Sons of Anarchy: Songs of Anarchy Volume 2 – Music from the Hit FX Series

Sons of Anarchy: Songs of Anarchy Volume 2 – Music from the Hit FX Series
View larger
Sons of Anarchy: Songs of Anarchy Volume 2 – Music from the Hit FX Series
Sons of Anarchy: Songs of Anarchy Volume 2 – Music from the Hit FX Series

$9.98

$7.79


4 in stock


CDSKU: 170814-67087-1
UPC: 887654214324
Part No: 88765 42143 2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Sons of Anarchy  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: September 3, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Songs of Anarchy: Vol. 2 is the second installment of music to FX’s highest rated series, Sons of Anarchy. The CD features a collection of thirteen songs, including new renditions of classic tunes such as Higher Ground, To Sir with Love, The Unclouded Day and Travelin’ Band. The collection kicks off with a never before heard recording of Sympathy for the Devil, by iconic rock band Jane’s Addiction.

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro also guest stars in the last two episodes of the season, as a member of the Byz Lats gang with close ties to Nero (Jimmy Smits).

Golden Globe Award winning actress/singer Katey Sagal returns with a beautiful rendition of “To Sir with Love,” a collaboration track with The Forest Rangers. Other notable tracks include “The Lost Boy”, “No Milk Today”, and the stunning recording of “Time” which features Battleme & The Forest Rangers.

The Forest Rangers serve as the Sons Of Anarchy house band, which includes the show’s music composer Bob Thiele, Greg Leisz (guitar/banjo), John Philip Shenale (keyboards), Lyle Workman (guitar), Dave Way (recording Engineer and Sergeant at Arms), Davey Faragher (bass), Brian Macleod (drums) and Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charlie Hunnam | David Labrava | Dayton Callie | Katey Sagal | Kim Coates | Maggie Siff | Mark Boone Junior | Ron Perlman | Theo Rossi | Tommy Flanagan

Related Items

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction: Music From The Motion Picture
McFarlane’s Toys Monsters: Icons of Horror Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster & The Mummy Action Figure 3-Pack
Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer 2-Disc Arrow Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Walt Disney’s The Lion King 2-Disc Platinum DVD Edition
Ennio Morricone – A Time to Die Limited Edition Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture
Stargate SG-1 (Original 1997 Television Series) Soundtrack
Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Death Dealer and Egyptian Queen
Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition
Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure

Categories

Action | CD | Columbia Tri-Star | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Music | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *