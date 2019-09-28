Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Brokenclaw by John Gardner Hardcover Edition (1990)

$23.00
ISBN-10: 0399135413
ISBN-13: 9780399135415
Studio: Putnam Publishing
Item Release Date: July 17, 1990
During a vacation trip to San Francisco, James Bond confronts a complex espionage plot and his deadliest enemy yet–Fu-Chu Lee, an evil super-criminal known to both the underworld and intelligence agencies as Brokenclaw.
- Language: English
- Pages: 304
Authors: John Gardner
Characters: James Bond
