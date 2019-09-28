Share Page Support Us
Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Brokenclaw by John Gardner Hardcover Edition (1990)

$23.00

$15.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190928-79076-1
ISBN-10: 0399135413
ISBN-13: 9780399135415
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Putnam Publishing
Item Release Date: July 17, 1990
During a vacation trip to San Francisco, James Bond confronts a complex espionage plot and his deadliest enemy yet–Fu-Chu Lee, an evil super-criminal known to both the underworld and intelligence agencies as Brokenclaw.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and dust cover wear. See photos for details.

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 304


Authors: John Gardner
Characters: James Bond

