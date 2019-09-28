Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Brokenclaw by John Gardner Hardcover Edition (1990)

View larger $23.00 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

ISBN-10: 0399135413

ISBN-13: 9780399135415

Studio: Putnam Publishing

Item Release Date: July 17, 1990

During a vacation trip to San Francisco, James Bond confronts a complex espionage plot and his deadliest enemy yet–Fu-Chu Lee, an evil super-criminal known to both the underworld and intelligence agencies as Brokenclaw.

Language: English

Pages: 304



Authors: John Gardner

Characters: James Bond

