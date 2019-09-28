Share Page Support Us
Born to be Bad: Postcards from the Great Trash Films Volume 2 (1989) [86052]

View larger

$19.00

$9.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190928-79078-1
ISBN-10: 0679725555
ISBN-13: 9780679725558
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Film Noir | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Studio: Pantheon
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Born to be Bad: Postcards from the Great Trash Films Volume 2 (1989). Features tear-and-send unique postcards.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Authors: Michael Barson

Categories

