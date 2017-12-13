Bernie Wrightson: Art and Designs for the Gang of Seven Animation Studio Hardcover

View larger $60.00 $44.90 - Select Qty - 1

Hardcover Book SKU: 171214-68974-1

UPC: 9781613451366

ISBN-10: 1613451369

ISBN-13: 978-1613451366

Weight: 2.12 lbs

Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Thrillers

Studio: Hermes Press

Item Release Date: October 10, 2017

Details

Comic book and illustration legend Bernie Wrightson has worked creating comic books, illustrations and conceptual design for film. His impressive list of work includes the co-creation of Swamp Thing and illustrating Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein.

Wrightson’s extensive design work for the Gang of Seven Animation Studio has never been documented until now with the creation of this new in-depth monograph that utilizes the archives of the studio. Marvel at concept drawings, model sheets and hundreds of designs for projects including Biker Mice From Mars, The Juice and Freak Show. All of the artwork in this book has been scanned directly from the original artwork so fans can savior Wrighton’s genius up close and personal.

Also included in this monograph is an introductory essay, an in-depth interview, and photographs taken during his tenure as an associate partner of the studio.

Specifications

Size: 8.6 x 0.7 x 11 inches

Pages: 240

Language: English



Artists: Bernie Wrightson

