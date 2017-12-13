Twitter
Bernie Wrightson: Art and Designs for the Gang of Seven Animation Studio Hardcover

$60.00

$44.90


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 171214-68974-1
UPC: 9781613451366
ISBN-10: 1613451369
ISBN-13: 978-1613451366
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bernie Wrightson  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Thrillers
Studio: Hermes Press
Item Release Date: October 10, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Comic book and illustration legend Bernie Wrightson has worked creating comic books, illustrations and conceptual design for film. His impressive list of work includes the co-creation of Swamp Thing and illustrating Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein.

Wrightson’s extensive design work for the Gang of Seven Animation Studio has never been documented until now with the creation of this new in-depth monograph that utilizes the archives of the studio. Marvel at concept drawings, model sheets and hundreds of designs for projects including Biker Mice From Mars, The Juice and Freak Show. All of the artwork in this book has been scanned directly from the original artwork so fans can savior Wrighton’s genius up close and personal.

Also included in this monograph is an introductory essay, an in-depth interview, and photographs taken during his tenure as an associate partner of the studio.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.6 x 0.7 x 11 inches
  • Pages: 240
  • Language: English


Artists: Bernie Wrightson

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Hermes Press | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

