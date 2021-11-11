Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Rosalind Chao Publicity Photo in Sexy Bikini [210906-142]

Rosalind Chao Publicity Photo in Sexy Bikini [210906-142]
View larger
$11.17
From: $9.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2
SKU: 211111-97598-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Rosalind Chao Publicity Photo in Sexy Bikini [210906-142]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1
SKU: 211111-97598-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Rosalind Chao Publicity Photo in Sexy Bikini [210906-142]

Our favorite Rosalind Chao performances were for the cult classics Battle Creek Brawl with Jackie Chan and An Eye for an Eye with Chuck Norris. Ms. Chao has also appeared in cult television shows such as The Incredible Hulk, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, The A-Team, Max Headroom, Miami Vice, and her iconic role as Keiko O’Brien/Keiko Ishikawa in Star Trek: The Next Generation and then again in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The versatile actress is also known for prestigious projects including The Joy Luck Club and Mulan.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Feb 13, 2015) Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead Preview [654]
Bruce Lee in Game of Death 8 x 10 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club [C23]
PAURA: A Collection of Italian Horror Sounds from the CAM Sugar Archives CD
Killing Eve: Season Two Original BBC America Television Series Soundtrack
Mars 3-Disc Set – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard
The Polar Express Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster (2004) Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis [D34]
Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition
Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack – Main Themes by Hans Zimmer 2-Disc Set
Lalo Schifrin Film Classics CD – The Good The Bad and the Ugly, Casablanca, James Bond + More
Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray
Rosalind Chao Publicity Photo in Sexy Bikini [210906-142]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2SKU: 211111-97598-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Rosalind Chao Publicity Photo in Sexy Bikini [210906-142]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1SKU: 211111-97598-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New