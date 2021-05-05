Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Human Centipede (First Sequence) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Yellow Vinyl Edition

The Human Centipede (First Sequence) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Yellow Vinyl Edition
View larger
The Human Centipede (First Sequence) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Yellow Vinyl Edition
The Human Centipede (First Sequence) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Yellow Vinyl Edition
$49.99
$44.97
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210505-86905-1
UPC: 8016158316346
Part No: AMSLP163
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The soundtrack of one of the most sinister, disturbing, controversial and original horror films of the last twenty years is finally available on a physical format!

The Human Centipede is a film conceived, produced and directed by Dutch director Tom Six, which tells the story of the wicked Doctor Heiter, a manic German surgeon who kidnaps three people with the aim of surgically sewing them together to form a human centipede. The movie has won many awards at various horror film festivals, and its delirious plot has become part of the urban subculture, thanks to numerous citations in TV series (including The Simpsons and South Park), films and songs. The sinister and spine-chilling electronic soundtrack created by Patrick Savage and Holeg Spies perfectly reflects the morbid atmosphere of a film that “occupies a world where the stars don’t shine.” This release contains the music of the first film of The Human Centipede series, conceived right from the start as a trilogy that began in 2009 with a ‘First Sequence’ and followed in 2011 and 2015 respectively by the ‘Full’ and ‘Final sequence.’

This first yellow vinyl edition, enclosed in a gatefold cover with artwork by Ed Harrington, contains also a very special add-on: a temporary tattoo with the illustration of the centipede project designed by Dr. Heiter himself!

Special Features

  • First physical edition of the soundtrack ever released
  • Gatefold cover with artwork by Ed Harrington
  • Contains also a very special add-on: a temporary tattoo with the illustration of the centipede project
  • Pressed on 180-gram yellow vinyl in a strictly limited edition

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180-gram Yellow Colored Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

Phantasm: Remastered Steelbook Blu-ray Limited Edition (2018) [B62]
Outland 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981) [9338]
Alan Howarth – Assault On Precinct 13 & Dark Star Limited Edition Music from the Motion Pictures
New York Yankees Star Wars Night RARE Darth Vader Winter Knit Cap (August 25, 2017) [12489]
Misfits 25th Anniversary Music Poster
Syphon Filter PlayStation PS1 (1999) Complete with Manual
Arthur Penn’s Night Moves Blu-ray
Torched Collectors Edition Blu-ray
30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust 2008 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Preview Comic
Beyond Re-animator: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed by Xavier Capellas
VinylSKU: 210505-86905-1
UPC: 8016158316346
Part No: AMSLP163
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New