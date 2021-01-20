The Omega Man HD DVD Edition (2007)

$23.99
$14.99
UPC: 085391185376
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Charlton Heston | Rosalind Cash items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1971
Item Release Date: November 27, 2007
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Welcome to the future. Biological war has decimated life on Earth. Los Angeles is a windswept ghost town where Robert Neville tools his convertible through sunlit streets foraging for supplies. And makes damn sure he gets undercover before sundown, when other “inhabitants” emerge. The Omega Man adapts Richard Matheson’s novel I Am Legend into a high-impact, high-tension saga of a fate not far removed from reality. Charlton Heston is Neville, fending off attacks by The Family, sinister neopeople spawned by the plague. He also becomes a man with a mission after meeting Lisa (Rosalind Cash), another unifected survivor – and guardian of some healthy children representing our species’ hope.
Special Features
- Introduction by Co-Stars Eric Laneuville, Paul Koslo and Screenwriter Joyce H. Corrington
- Vintage Featurette The Last Man Alive - The Omega Man
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 98 min
- Aspect Ratio: 2.4:1
- Audio: English 1.0 Dolby Digital Plus, French 1.0, Spanish 1.0, German 1.0, Italian 1.0
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish, German
Cast: Anthony Zerbe | Brian Tochi | Charlton Heston | Eric Laneuville | Lincoln Kilpatrick | Paul Koslo | Rosalind Cash
Directors: Boris Sagal
Project Name: The Omega Man
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Warner Bros.