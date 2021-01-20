The Omega Man HD DVD Edition (2007)

View larger $23.99 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





HD DVD SKU: 210120-84567-1

UPC: 085391185376

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Charlton Heston | Rosalind Cash items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1971

Item Release Date: November 27, 2007

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Welcome to the future. Biological war has decimated life on Earth. Los Angeles is a windswept ghost town where Robert Neville tools his convertible through sunlit streets foraging for supplies. And makes damn sure he gets undercover before sundown, when other “inhabitants” emerge. The Omega Man adapts Richard Matheson’s novel I Am Legend into a high-impact, high-tension saga of a fate not far removed from reality. Charlton Heston is Neville, fending off attacks by The Family, sinister neopeople spawned by the plague. He also becomes a man with a mission after meeting Lisa (Rosalind Cash), another unifected survivor – and guardian of some healthy children representing our species’ hope.

Special Features

Introduction by Co-Stars Eric Laneuville, Paul Koslo and Screenwriter Joyce H. Corrington

Vintage Featurette The Last Man Alive - The Omega Man

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 98 min

Aspect Ratio: 2.4:1

Audio: English 1.0 Dolby Digital Plus, French 1.0, Spanish 1.0, German 1.0, Italian 1.0

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish, German

Cast: Anthony Zerbe | Brian Tochi | Charlton Heston | Eric Laneuville | Lincoln Kilpatrick | Paul Koslo | Rosalind Cash

Directors: Boris Sagal

Project Name: The Omega Man

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Warner Bros.