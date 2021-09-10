Majestic Theatre at Pabst Grand Circle Hotel, New York City (1925) Photo [210907-95]

View larger $16.77

This rare image of the Majestic Theatre at the Pabst Grand Circle Hotel in New York City was taken in 1925. This grand Majestic Theatre was hosting a screening of The Top of the World, which was originally released on February 9, 1925 by Paramount Pictures and the Famous Players Lasky Corporation.

It’s interesting, though not unheard of, to find a movie theater that was situated inside of a major hotel. What’s even more interesting to me was finding out the Pabst Brewing Company – makers of Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer – owned and operated a hotel chain that included multiple locations in New York City.

The Majestic Theatre was located at 5 Columbus Circle in New York City. Over it’s years of operation, the cinema was also known as the International Theatre, Park Theatre, Minsky’s Park Music Hall, Cosmopolitan Theatre, Ufa Cosmopolitan Theatre, and the Theatre of Young America. A closer look at the photo indicates that “Messrs. Shubert & Wilbur Proprietors and Managers,” an indication of the Shubert Brothers Theater Company ownership at the time. The Majestic was also operated by Loew’s and UFA at some point in it’s life span.

Released in 1925, The Top of the World was directed by George Melford and and starred James Kirkwood, Anna Q. Nilsson, Joseph Kilgour, Mary Mersch, Raymond Hatton, Sheldon Lewis, Charles A. Post, Mabel Van Buren, Frank Jonasson, and Lorimer Johnston.

A print ad tagline from Daily Star indictaed the film centered on “A Strange Dramatic Struggle Involving Two Men and One girl Out on the Mysterious Sinister African Veldt, in which Ruthless Nature Plays a Grim and Unexpected Part”.

Pabst Grand Circle Hotel was one of the Victorian-style buildings that once defined Columbus Circle. None have survived the development of that area of New York City. Pabst Grand Circle Hotel and the Majestic Theatre were built for the Pabst Brewing Company in 1903. The complex was demolished in 1954 and replaced by the New York Coliseum, a convention center that was in turn demolished in 2000. Today, this is the site of the Time Warner Center.

