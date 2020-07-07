Share Page Support Us
Set of 22 Publicity Photos of Sexy Starlets: Cher, Brigitte Bardot, Kathy Marlowe, Joan Collins and More [PHO67]

Set of 22 Publicity Photos of Sexy Starlets: Cher, Brigitte Bardot, Kathy Marlowe, Joan Collins and More [PHO67]
$69.99

$49.97


1 in stock


photoSKU: 200707-81225-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Exploitation | Mature | Romance | Sexploitation
Details

Set of 22 Publicity Photos of Sexy Starlets: Cher, Brigitte Bardot, Kathy Marlowe, Joan Collins and More. The item is in good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 22
  • Size: 4x6 in, 8x10 in


Subject: Brigitte Bardot | Cher | Joan Collins | Kathy Marlowe

