Set of 22 Publicity Photos of Sexy Starlets: Cher, Brigitte Bardot, Kathy Marlowe, Joan Collins and More [PHO67]

photo SKU: 200707-81225-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Exploitation | Mature | Romance | Sexploitation

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 22 Publicity Photos of Sexy Starlets: Cher, Brigitte Bardot, Kathy Marlowe, Joan Collins and More. The item is in good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Pages: 22

Size: 4x6 in, 8x10 in



Subject: Brigitte Bardot | Cher | Joan Collins | Kathy Marlowe

Related Items

Categories

Exploitation | Mature | Photo Prints | Romance | Sexploitation | Throwback Space