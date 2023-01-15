Sexy Actress Apollonia Kotero Bikini Photo [210906-56]

- Subject: Apollonia Kotero
Sexy Actress Apollonia Kotero Bikini Photo. Apollonia starred opposite legendary musician Prince in the blockbuster musical Purple Rain, which won an Academy Award. She was also the lead singer of the girl group Apollonia 6, which also featured supporting singers Brenda Bennett and Susan Moonsie.
Apollonia has also appeared in the films Bad Girls, A Woman’s Secret, Black Magic Woman, Back to Back, Ministry of Vengeance, Heartbreaker, Tricks of the Trade and Sex Beach.
