Set of 4 Clark Gable Press Photos from Gone With the Wind and More [PHO53]

View larger
$23.99

$18.97


1 in stock


photoSKU: 200707-81222-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Clark Gable  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Romance
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 4 Clark Gable Press Photos from Gone With the Wind and Other Films. The item is in good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 4


Subject: Clark Gable | Gone With the Wind

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Photo Prints | Romance | Throwback Space

