Set of 7 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L03]

- Cast: Alec Guinness | Alex McCrindle | Angus MacInnes | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Denis Lawson | Drewe Henley | Eddie Byrne | Garrick Hagon | Harrison Ford | Jack Klaff | Jack Purvis | Jeremy Sinden | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Shelagh Fraser | William Hootkins
- Directors: George Lucas
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Studios: Lucasfilm
- Original Release Date: May 25, 1977
- Rating: pg
Set of 7 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos. There are 6 black & white and 1 color image included.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
