Heavy Metal Magazine Frank Frazetta Artwork Reveal (August 1985) [193113]

Heavy Metal Magazine Frank Frazetta Artwork Reveal (August 1985) [193113]
Heavy Metal Magazine Frank Frazetta Artwork Reveal (August 1985) [193113]
Heavy Metal Magazine Frank Frazetta Artwork Reveal (August 1985) [193113]

$14.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190613-78084-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: August 1, 1985
Details

Heavy Metal Magazine Frank Frazetta Artwork Unveiled (August 1985).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. The cover has detached from magazine. See photos for details.


Publication: Heavy Metal Magazine
Subject: Frank Frazetta

