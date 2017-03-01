Twitter
Mars – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard
Blu-ray
DVD
Genres: Adventure | Documentary | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: April 11, 2017
Details

MARS follows a crew of courageous international astronauts on its exhilarating maiden voyage to Mars and quest to colonize the fourth planet from the sun. In a unique blend of scripted drama intermixed with documentary sequences and feature-film-caliber visual effects, the series presents what the greatest minds in space exploration are doing to make traveling to Mars a reality, featuring Big Thinkers like Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Stephen Petranek. Experience MARS in breathtaking high-definition. The must-own National Geographic sci-fi docudrama is jam packed with two hours of extras, including prequel BEFORE MARS, Living on Mars, Cast & Crew Interviews and more.

Special Features

  • Making MARS
  • BEFORE MARS – A Prequel
  • BEFORE MARS Behind the Scenes
  • Getting to MARS Featurettes
  • Living on MARS Featurettes
  • More MARS Featurettes
  • Behind-the-scenes Featurettes
  • Cast & Crew Interviews

Specifications

  • Blu-ray
  • Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1,Spanish DD 2.0 Surround, French DTS 5.1 German DTS 5.1
  • Subtitles: English / Spanish / French / Danish / Finnish / German / Norwegian / Swedish
  • Runtime: 150
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9
  • DVD
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 (1.78:1)
  • Audio: English DD 5.1, Spanish DD 2.0
  • Subtitles: English / Spanish

Cast: Alberto Ammann | Anamaria Marinca | Antoinette Fekete | Ben Cotton | Clémentine Poidatz | Cosima Shaw | Jihae | Karen Gagnon | Kata Sarbó | Nicholas Wittman | Olivier Martinez | Sammi Rotibi

