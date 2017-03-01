Mars – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard

$19.98
From: $15.90
UPC: 024543317548
Part No: NG BR2331754
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NewDVDSKU: 170302-63455-2
UPC: 024543317517
Part No: NG DV2331751
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Adventure | Documentary | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: April 11, 2017
Rating: PG
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
MARS follows a crew of courageous international astronauts on its exhilarating maiden voyage to Mars and quest to colonize the fourth planet from the sun. In a unique blend of scripted drama intermixed with documentary sequences and feature-film-caliber visual effects, the series presents what the greatest minds in space exploration are doing to make traveling to Mars a reality, featuring Big Thinkers like Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Stephen Petranek. Experience MARS in breathtaking high-definition. The must-own National Geographic sci-fi docudrama is jam packed with two hours of extras, including prequel BEFORE MARS, Living on Mars, Cast & Crew Interviews and more.
Special Features
- Making MARS
- BEFORE MARS – A Prequel
- BEFORE MARS Behind the Scenes
- Getting to MARS Featurettes
- Living on MARS Featurettes
- More MARS Featurettes
- Behind-the-scenes Featurettes
- Cast & Crew Interviews
Specifications
- Blu-ray
- Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1,Spanish DD 2.0 Surround, French DTS 5.1 German DTS 5.1
- Subtitles: English / Spanish / French / Danish / Finnish / German / Norwegian / Swedish
- Runtime: 150
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- DVD
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 (1.78:1)
- Audio: English DD 5.1, Spanish DD 2.0
- Subtitles: English / Spanish
Cast: Alberto Ammann | Anamaria Marinca | Antoinette Fekete | Ben Cotton | Clémentine Poidatz | Cosima Shaw | Jihae | Karen Gagnon | Kata Sarbó | Nicholas Wittman | Olivier Martinez | Sammi Rotibi
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Blu-ray | Documentary | Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Science Fiction