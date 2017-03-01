Mars – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard

View larger $19.98 From: $15.90 Use dropdown to see multiple styles available and all sizes for each one. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Blu-ray $23.90 DVD $15.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order Blu-ray - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order DVD





Blu-ray SKU: 170302-63455-1

UPC: 024543317548

Part No: NG BR2331754

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New DVD SKU: 170302-63455-2

UPC: 024543317517

Part No: NG DV2331751

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 170302-63455-1UPC: 024543317548Part No: NG BR2331754Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: NewSKU: 170302-63455-2UPC: 024543317517Part No: NG DV2331751Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Adventure | Documentary | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Item Release Date: April 11, 2017

Rating: PG

Pre-orders can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

MARS follows a crew of courageous international astronauts on its exhilarating maiden voyage to Mars and quest to colonize the fourth planet from the sun. In a unique blend of scripted drama intermixed with documentary sequences and feature-film-caliber visual effects, the series presents what the greatest minds in space exploration are doing to make traveling to Mars a reality, featuring Big Thinkers like Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Stephen Petranek. Experience MARS in breathtaking high-definition. The must-own National Geographic sci-fi docudrama is jam packed with two hours of extras, including prequel BEFORE MARS, Living on Mars, Cast & Crew Interviews and more.

Special Features

Making MARS

BEFORE MARS – A Prequel

BEFORE MARS Behind the Scenes

Getting to MARS Featurettes

Living on MARS Featurettes

More MARS Featurettes

Behind-the-scenes Featurettes

Cast & Crew Interviews

Specifications

Blu-ray

Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1,Spanish DD 2.0 Surround, French DTS 5.1 German DTS 5.1

Subtitles: English / Spanish / French / Danish / Finnish / German / Norwegian / Swedish

Runtime: 150

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9

DVD

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 (1.78:1)

Audio: English DD 5.1, Spanish DD 2.0

Subtitles: English / Spanish

Cast: Alberto Ammann | Anamaria Marinca | Antoinette Fekete | Ben Cotton | Clémentine Poidatz | Cosima Shaw | Jihae | Karen Gagnon | Kata Sarbó | Nicholas Wittman | Olivier Martinez | Sammi Rotibi

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Documentary | Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Science Fiction