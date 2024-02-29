The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1 (2024)

Fifth Element Productions, Frame Film, Lionsgate

The Strangers: Chapter 1 centers on a young couple driving cross-country toward a new beginning. The pair stop in a secluded Airbnb in Oregon and soon, are forced to endure a night of terror courtesy of three masked strangers. Directed by Renny Harlin, The Strangers: Chapter 1 stars Rachel Shenton, Gabriel Basso, Madelaine Petsch, Richard Brake, Ella Bruccoleri, Ema Horvath, George Young, Froy Gutierrez, Rebecka Johnston, JR Esposito, Janis Ahern, Florian Clare, Ben Cartwright, Ryan Bown, Brian Law, Stevee Davies, Miles Yekinni, Rafaella Biscayn, Milo Callaghan and Pedro Leandro.