$12.99
$4.97
Softcover BookSKU: 190620-78222-1
ISBN-10: 0312011504
ISBN-13: 978-0312011505
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
ISBN-10: 0312011504
ISBN-13: 978-0312011505
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: St Martin's Press
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Gaffers, Grips and Best Boys: Who Does What in Motion Pictures (1987).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 200
- Size: 8.9 x 6 x 1.1 in
- Language: English
Authors: Eric Taub
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Softcover Books | St Martin's Press