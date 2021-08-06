Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition CD by Howard Shore

The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition CD by Howard Shore
View larger
$35.99
$29.90
See Options

10 in stock
CD
SKU: 210806-88296-1
Part No: QR438
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition CD by Howard Shore

Quartet Records, MGM, Geffen Records and Universal Music Group present the 30th anniversary re-issue of the iconic score by Howard Shore (The Lord of the Rings, Ed Wood, Naked Lunch, Eastern Promises, The Aviator) for the classic thriller masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, starring Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins and Scott Glenn, the film was a great success, immediately loved by critics and audiences. It won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay and acting awards for Foster and Hopkins.

Howard Shore was no stranger to either the horror or thriller genre when he worked on The Silence of the Lambs—he had started his career working with director David Cronenberg on a series of disturbing films such as The Brood, Scanners, Videodrome and The Fly. The music doesn’t sound like something from a horror movie or a thriller—it is operatic, dark, and very beautiful.

This CD is a straight reissue of our previous expanded edition—including the complete score plus alternates—produced by Neil S. Bulk, supervised by Mr. Shore himself, and mastered by Doug Schwartz from the original two-track stereo session tapes, courtesy of MGM. Featuring a performance by the Munich Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the composer. The package features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond.

Special Features

  • This CD includes the complete score plus alternates
  • Produced by Neil S. Bulk, supervised by composer Howard Shore himself, and mastered by Doug Schwartz from the original two-track stereo session tapes, courtesy of MGM
  • Featuring a performance by the Munich Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the composer
  • The package features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Eaglemoss DC Comics Batman Universe Collector Busts #13 The Dark Knight (Christian Bale)
Funko Blade Runner 2049 Sylvia Hoeks as Luv Vinyl Figure
Ocean’s Eleven Widescreen Edition DVD
Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Into the Night Collector’s Blu-ray Shout Factory Select Edition
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Deliberation Burned and and Cracked Skin 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
Lost Boys: The Tribe 13 x 20 inch Original Promotional Movie Poster [I93]
Cinescape Presents The X-Files Yearbook (1997) [695]
Sucker Punch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Silver & Black Marbled Vinyl Edition
CDSKU: 210806-88296-1
Part No: QR438
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New