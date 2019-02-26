Frank Miller’s Ronin 1st Printing (1984)

View larger $7.99 From: $4.99 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 3 Options \/ Book Four $4.99 Book Five $4.99 Book Six $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

In this tale of a legendary warrior, the Ronin, a dishonored, masterless 13th Century samurai, is mystically given a second chance to avenge his master’s death. But this time, it’s in the 21st century.

Suddenly finding himself reborn in a futuristic and corrupt 21st Century New York City, the samurai discovers he has one last chance to regain his honor: he must defeat the reincarnation of his master’s killer, the ancient demon Agat. In a time and place foreign and unfathomable to him, the Ronin stands against his greatest enemy with his life and, more importantly, his soul at stake.

Ronin is the acclaimed epic by Frank Miller, the visionary writer/artist of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, 300 and Sin City.

Frank Miller’s Ronin Book Four 1st Printing (January 1984)

Frank Miller’s Ronin Book Five 1st Printing (May 1984)

Frank Miller’s Ronin Book Six 1st Printing (August 1984)



