Frank Miller’s Ronin 1st Printing (1984)

1 in stock
Book Four
1 in stock
Book Five
1 in stock
Book Six
Book FourSKU: 190226-77424-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Book FiveSKU: 190226-77424-2
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Book SixSKU: 190226-77424-3
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: DC Entertainment
Details

In this tale of a legendary warrior, the Ronin, a dishonored, masterless 13th Century samurai, is mystically given a second chance to avenge his master’s death. But this time, it’s in the 21st century.

Suddenly finding himself reborn in a futuristic and corrupt 21st Century New York City, the samurai discovers he has one last chance to regain his honor: he must defeat the reincarnation of his master’s killer, the ancient demon Agat. In a time and place foreign and unfathomable to him, the Ronin stands against his greatest enemy with his life and, more importantly, his soul at stake.

Ronin is the acclaimed epic by Frank Miller, the visionary writer/artist of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, 300 and Sin City.

Available Editions Include:

  • Frank Miller’s Ronin Book Four 1st Printing (January 1984)
  • Frank Miller’s Ronin Book Five 1st Printing (May 1984)
  • Frank Miller’s Ronin Book Six 1st Printing (August 1984)


Authors: Frank Miller

