- Project Name Perdita Durango (Dance With the Devil)
For his English-language debut, writer/director Álex de la Iglesia (DAY OF THE BEAST) chose novelist Barry Gifford’s prequel to WILD AT HEART featuring sociopath priestess Perdita Durango. But when the U.S. distributor saw the finished film, they slashed 10+ minutes of gleefully profane sex & violence and dumped it under the title DANCE WITH THE DEVIL. Severin is proud to present the complete Director’s Cut starring Oscar® nominee Rosie Perez and Academy Award® winner Javier Bardem in the “amoral love story” (DVD Talk) filled with human sacrifices, kidnapping, murder, fetus trafficking and the dogged DEA agent (James Gandolfini) on the trail of it all. Don Stroud (DJANGO UNCHAINED), Demián Bichir (THE HATEFUL EIGHT), Alex Cox (REPO MAN) and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins co-star in this “splendidly irresponsible” (Moria) joyride to the dark side, now restored in 4k with all-new Special Features.
Special Features
- On The Border - Interview with Director Álex de la Iglesia
- Writing PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Writer Barry Gifford
- Dancing With The Devil - An Appraisal By Film Scholar Dr. Rebekah McKendry
- NARCOSATANICOS: PERDITA DURANGO and the Matamoros Cult - Interview with Abraham Castillo Flores and 'Cauldron of Blood' Author Jim Schutze
- Canciones de Amor Maldito: The Music of PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Composer Simon Boswell
- Shooting Perdita Durango - Interview with Director of Photography Flavio Labiano
- Trailers
- For fans of Wild At Heart, No Country For Old Men, Repo Man, From Dusk to Dawn
- Based on Barry Gifford novel, the prequel to Wild at Heart
- Incredible cast of Rosie Perez, smoldering like never before or since, promising leading man Javier Bardem, Screamin Jay Hawkins, Alex Cox and James Gandolfini
- Music by Simon Boswell
- Director's Cut
- Restored on 4K-UHD & Blu-Ray for the first time ever in America
