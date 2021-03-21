Perdita Durango (Dance With the Devil)

View larger $14.99

For his English-language debut, writer/director Álex de la Iglesia (DAY OF THE BEAST) chose novelist Barry Gifford’s prequel to WILD AT HEART featuring sociopath priestess Perdita Durango. But when the U.S. distributor saw the finished film, they slashed 10+ minutes of gleefully profane sex & violence and dumped it under the title DANCE WITH THE DEVIL. Severin is proud to present the complete Director’s Cut starring Oscar® nominee Rosie Perez and Academy Award® winner Javier Bardem in the “amoral love story” (DVD Talk) filled with human sacrifices, kidnapping, murder, fetus trafficking and the dogged DEA agent (James Gandolfini) on the trail of it all. Don Stroud (DJANGO UNCHAINED), Demián Bichir (THE HATEFUL EIGHT), Alex Cox (REPO MAN) and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins co-star in this “splendidly irresponsible” (Moria) joyride to the dark side, now restored in 4k with all-new Special Features.

Special Features

On The Border - Interview with Director Álex de la Iglesia

Writing PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Writer Barry Gifford

Dancing With The Devil - An Appraisal By Film Scholar Dr. Rebekah McKendry

NARCOSATANICOS: PERDITA DURANGO and the Matamoros Cult - Interview with Abraham Castillo Flores and 'Cauldron of Blood' Author Jim Schutze

Canciones de Amor Maldito: The Music of PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Composer Simon Boswell

Shooting Perdita Durango - Interview with Director of Photography Flavio Labiano

Trailers

More on Perdita Durango

For fans of Wild At Heart, No Country For Old Men, Repo Man, From Dusk to Dawn

Based on Barry Gifford novel, the prequel to Wild at Heart

Incredible cast of Rosie Perez, smoldering like never before or since, promising leading man Javier Bardem, Screamin Jay Hawkins, Alex Cox and James Gandolfini

Music by Simon Boswell

Director's Cut

Restored on 4K-UHD & Blu-Ray for the first time ever in America

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4K - 2 / Blu-ray - 1 / DVD - 1

Runtime: 130 min

