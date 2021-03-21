Alex de la Iglesia’s The Day of the Beast

- Cast: Álex Angulo | Antonio Dechent | Armando De Razza | Daniel Cicare | David Pinilla | Gianni Ippoliti | Higinio Barbero | Ignacio Carreño | Jaime Blanch | Javier Manrique | Maria Grazia Cucinotta | Nathalie Seseña | Santiago Segura | Saturnino García | Terele Pávez
- Directors: Álex de la Iglesia
- Project Name The Day of the Beast
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | DVD
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema
- Studios: Severin
- Original Release Date: December 23, 1998
- Product Release Date: March 30, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Álex de la Iglesia
Álex de la Iglesia delivers the smash hit that remains one of the best spanish horror comedies of our time.
In between his cult hit debut ACCIÓN MUTANTE and proudly depraved PERDITA DURANGO, writer/director Álex de la Iglesia delivered the international smash that remains one of the best horror comedies of our time: When a rogue priest (Álex Angulo of PAN’S LABYRINTH) discovers the exact date The Antichrist will be born, he’ll enlist a Death Metal record store clerk (Santiago Segura of KILLER BARBYS) and a cheesy TV psychic (Armando De Razza) for an urban spree of “gore, sacrilege and twisted humor” (San Francisco Examiner) to prevent the Apocalypse by summoning Satan himself. Terele Pávez (800 BULLETS) co-stars in this “classic of modern Spanish cinema” (Screen Anarchy) – winner of 6 Goya Awards including Best Director – now restored in 4k from the original negative and loaded with all-new Special Features.
Special Features
- Heirs Of The Beast - Feature Length Documentary by Diego López and David Pizarro on the Making and Cultural Impact of DAY OF THE BEAST
- Antichrist Superstar - Interview with Director Alex de la Iglesia
- The Man Who Saved the World - Interview with Actor Armando De Razza
- Beauty and the Beast - Interview with Actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta
- Shooting The Beast - Interview with Director Of Photography Flavio Martínez Labiano
- Mirindas Asesinas - 1990 Short Film by Alex de la Iglesia
- Trailers
More on The Day Of The Beast
- For fans of Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, Dark Waters, Dogma
- Restored on UHD & Blu-Ray for the first time ever in America
- New 4K restoration from the original negative
- Winner of 6 Goya Awards including Best Director
Specifications
- Runtime: 104 min
- Number of Discs: 4K - 2 / Blu-ray - 1 / DVD - 1
