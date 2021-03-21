Alex de la Iglesia’s The Day of the Beast

View larger $14.99

Álex de la Iglesia delivers the smash hit that remains one of the best spanish horror comedies of our time.

In between his cult hit debut ACCIÓN MUTANTE and proudly depraved PERDITA DURANGO, writer/director Álex de la Iglesia delivered the international smash that remains one of the best horror comedies of our time: When a rogue priest (Álex Angulo of PAN’S LABYRINTH) discovers the exact date The Antichrist will be born, he’ll enlist a Death Metal record store clerk (Santiago Segura of KILLER BARBYS) and a cheesy TV psychic (Armando De Razza) for an urban spree of “gore, sacrilege and twisted humor” (San Francisco Examiner) to prevent the Apocalypse by summoning Satan himself. Terele Pávez (800 BULLETS) co-stars in this “classic of modern Spanish cinema” (Screen Anarchy) – winner of 6 Goya Awards including Best Director – now restored in 4k from the original negative and loaded with all-new Special Features.

Special Features

Heirs Of The Beast - Feature Length Documentary by Diego López and David Pizarro on the Making and Cultural Impact of DAY OF THE BEAST

Antichrist Superstar - Interview with Director Alex de la Iglesia

The Man Who Saved the World - Interview with Actor Armando De Razza

Beauty and the Beast - Interview with Actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta

Shooting The Beast - Interview with Director Of Photography Flavio Martínez Labiano

Mirindas Asesinas - 1990 Short Film by Alex de la Iglesia

Trailers

More on The Day Of The Beast

For fans of Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, Dark Waters, Dogma

Restored on UHD & Blu-Ray for the first time ever in America

New 4K restoration from the original negative

Winner of 6 Goya Awards including Best Director

Specifications

Runtime: 104 min

Number of Discs: 4K - 2 / Blu-ray - 1 / DVD - 1

