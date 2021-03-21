Share Page Support Us
Alex de la Iglesia’s The Day of the Beast

Alex de la Iglesia’s The Day of the Beast
View larger
$14.99
From: $11.97
See Options

3 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210321-85847-1
UPC: 760137473497
Part No: SEV4734UH
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Alex de la Iglesia’s The Day of the Beast

3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210321-85847-2
UPC: 760137473688
Part No: SEV4736BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Alex de la Iglesia’s The Day of the Beast

2 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210321-85847-3
UPC: 760137474890
Part No: SEV4748DV
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Alex de la Iglesia’s The Day of the Beast

Álex de la Iglesia delivers the smash hit that remains one of the best spanish horror comedies of our time.

In between his cult hit debut ACCIÓN MUTANTE and proudly depraved PERDITA DURANGO, writer/director Álex de la Iglesia delivered the international smash that remains one of the best horror comedies of our time: When a rogue priest (Álex Angulo of PAN’S LABYRINTH) discovers the exact date The Antichrist will be born, he’ll enlist a Death Metal record store clerk (Santiago Segura of KILLER BARBYS) and a cheesy TV psychic (Armando De Razza) for an urban spree of “gore, sacrilege and twisted humor” (San Francisco Examiner) to prevent the Apocalypse by summoning Satan himself. Terele Pávez (800 BULLETS) co-stars in this “classic of modern Spanish cinema” (Screen Anarchy) – winner of 6 Goya Awards including Best Director – now restored in 4k from the original negative and loaded with all-new Special Features.

Special Features

  • Heirs Of The Beast - Feature Length Documentary by Diego López and David Pizarro on the Making and Cultural Impact of DAY OF THE BEAST
  • Antichrist Superstar - Interview with Director Alex de la Iglesia
  • The Man Who Saved the World - Interview with Actor Armando De Razza
  • Beauty and the Beast - Interview with Actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta
  • Shooting The Beast - Interview with Director Of Photography Flavio Martínez Labiano
  • Mirindas Asesinas - 1990 Short Film by Alex de la Iglesia
  • Trailers

More on The Day Of The Beast

  • For fans of Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, Dark Waters, Dogma
  • Restored on UHD & Blu-Ray for the first time ever in America
  • New 4K restoration from the original negative
  • Winner of 6 Goya Awards including Best Director

Specifications

  • Runtime: 104 min
  • Number of Discs: 4K - 2 / Blu-ray - 1 / DVD - 1


