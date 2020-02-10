He-Man Masters of the Universe Mattel Toys Castle Greyskull (1981) [216]

$89.99
Part No: 39912139
Weight: 6.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
He-Man Masters of the Universe Mattel Toys Castle Greyskull (1981). The set does not include the box and the pieces included are only what is photographed. Please review the photos to see what’s included and the condition.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
Subject: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Categories
