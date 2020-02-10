Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

He-Man Masters of the Universe Mattel Toys Castle Greyskull (1981) [216]

He-Man Masters of the Universe Mattel Toys Castle Greyskull (1981) [216]
View larger
He-Man Masters of the Universe Mattel Toys Castle Greyskull (1981) [216]
He-Man Masters of the Universe Mattel Toys Castle Greyskull (1981) [216]

$89.99

$65.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200210-80314-1
Part No: 39912139
Weight: 6.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Television
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

He-Man Masters of the Universe Mattel Toys Castle Greyskull (1981). The set does not include the box and the pieces included are only what is photographed. Please review the photos to see what’s included and the condition.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic


Subject: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Related Items

Vanity Fair Magazine (June 2015) Star Wars Exclusive First Look Photos by Annie Leibovitz
Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Babe Ruth As I Knew Him Commemorative Magazine by Waite Hoyt (1948)
Walking Tall DVD Edition (2004)
Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY70]
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
Batman & Robin Batgirl Battleblade Blaster Strike Scythe Action Figure [1185]
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Television | Fantasy | Television | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *