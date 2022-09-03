Share Page Support Us
Ravage 2099 Comic Book Issue No.20 1994 Pat Mills, Tony Skinner Marvel Comics B88

Ravage 2099 Comic Book Issue No.20 1994 Pat Mills, Tony Skinner Marvel Comics B88
Ravage 2099 Comic Book Issue No.20 1994 Marvel Comics, Cat Fight – Written by Pat Mills & Tony Skinner. Art by Grant Miehm & Greg Adams. Cover by Grant Miehm. Ravage is prey for the Hunter, a high-tech killer! This crazed collector wants Ravage’s head to exhibit at his museum of bestial horrors. Is Ravage’s animal wrath any match for the Hunter’s sophisticated arsenal? The Hunted. The Hounded Beast-Man You’re Going to End Up in my Trophy Case!

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Product Types: Books > Comics

