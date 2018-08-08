Yu-Gi-Oh: The Heart of the Cards – Volume 1 DVD

$12.99
$5.97
UPC: 704400054525
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: 4 Kids
Original U.S. Release: September 29, 2001
Item Release Date: September 24, 2002
Rating: TV-14
Details
Includes Episodes 1-3 of Yu-Gi-Oh! including:
- Episode 1 – The Heart of the Cards
- Episode 2 – The Gauntlet is Thrown
- Episode 3 – Journey to the Duelist Kingdom
The item is in good condition with some wear on the outside of the case, along with some bends and creases.
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Runtime: 60
- Language: English, Japanese
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Amy Birnbaum | Dan Green | Darren Dunstan | Eric Stuart | Gregory Abbey | Lisa Ortiz | Madeleine Blaustein | Megan Hollingshead | Michael Sinterniklaas | Tara Sands | Ted Lewis | Wayne Grayson
Project Name: Yu-Gi-Oh: The Heart of the Cards
