Yu-Gi-Oh: The Heart of the Cards – Volume 1 DVD

DVD SKU: 180808-75186-1

UPC: 704400054525

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: 4 Kids

Original U.S. Release: September 29, 2001

Item Release Date: September 24, 2002

Rating: TV-14

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Includes Episodes 1-3 of Yu-Gi-Oh! including:

Episode 1 – The Heart of the Cards

– The Heart of the Cards Episode 2 – The Gauntlet is Thrown

– The Gauntlet is Thrown Episode 3 – Journey to the Duelist Kingdom

The item is in good condition with some wear on the outside of the case, along with some bends and creases.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Runtime: 60

Language: English, Japanese

Subtitles: English

Cast: Amy Birnbaum | Dan Green | Darren Dunstan | Eric Stuart | Gregory Abbey | Lisa Ortiz | Madeleine Blaustein | Megan Hollingshead | Michael Sinterniklaas | Tara Sands | Ted Lewis | Wayne Grayson

Project Name: Yu-Gi-Oh: The Heart of the Cards

Related Items

Categories

4 Kids | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | DVD | Family | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Science Fiction