$21.99
From: $16.97
UPC: 634482332641
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New1193SKU: 191210-79891-2
UPC: 634482332641
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New1194SKU: 191210-79891-3
UPC: 634482332641
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Devon Aoki | Frank Miller items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir | Thrillers
Studio: NECA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Frank Miller’s Sin City Miho (Devon Aoki) NECA Action Figure Series 2 Black & White Variant (2005).
The item is sealed and in great condition with a few signs of wear on the packaging. See photos for details.
Special Features
- Comes with 2 Swords and Sheaths & Bow and Arrows
- Black and White Variant
- Highly Articulated and Detailed
Specifications
- Size: 2 x 2 x 6.7 in
Project Name: Sin City
Characters: Miho
Authors: Frank Miller
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Film Noir | NECA | Thrillers | Toys & Figures