Frank Miller’s Sin City Miho (Devon Aoki) NECA Action Figure Series 2 Black & White Variant (2005)

1192SKU: 191210-79891-1
UPC: 634482332641
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
1193SKU: 191210-79891-2
UPC: 634482332641
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
1194SKU: 191210-79891-3
UPC: 634482332641
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Details

Frank Miller’s Sin City Miho (Devon Aoki) NECA Action Figure Series 2 Black & White Variant (2005).

The item is sealed and in great condition with a few signs of wear on the packaging. See photos for details.

Special Features

  • Comes with 2 Swords and Sheaths & Bow and Arrows
  • Black and White Variant
  • Highly Articulated and Detailed

Specifications

  • Size: 2 x 2 x 6.7 in


Project Name: Sin City
Characters: Miho
Authors: Frank Miller

