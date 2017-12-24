Truck Turner Original Soundtrack from the American International Movie Music by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Import Set

$28.98
$22.98
UPC: 029667912914
Part No: SX2129
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Isaac Hayes | Yaphet Kotto items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Romance | Thrillers
Studio: Stax Records
Original U.S. Release: April 19, 1974
Item Release Date: October 5, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This 2-LP set features a double helping of Isaac Hayes doing what comes naturally, acting it like he plays in this 1974 blaxploitation cult classic. In Truck Turner, title character “Truck” (Isaac Hayes) is a bounty hunter who gets a job to track down a guy named Gator (Paul Harris). When he and his partner find him, a chase ensues and Gator is killed. This makes Gator’s woman, Dorinda (Star trek’s Nichelle Nichols in rare bad girl role), very angry and she puts out a contract on Truck’s life. The man who agrees to kill Truck is named Harvard Blue (Yaphet Kotto). The question is whether Truck can survive with Blue and his gang on his trail.
Playlists
- Side One
- Main Title "Truck Turner
House Of Beauty
Blue's Crib
Driving In The Sun
- Side Two
- Breakthrough
Now We're One
The Duke
Dorinda's Party
- Side Three
- Pursuit Of The Pimpmobile
We Need Each Other
Girl
A House Full Of Girls
Hospital Shootout
- Side Four
- You're In My Arms Again
Give It To Me
Drinking
The Insurance Company
The End Theme
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Alan Weeks | Annazette Chase | Charles Cyphers | Dick Miller | Isaac Hayes | Nichelle Nichols | Paul Harris | Scatman Crothers | Sonny Barnes | Stan Shaw | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Jonathan Kaplan
Project Name: Truck Turner
Composers: Isaac Hayes
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Stax Records | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl