Truck Turner Original Soundtrack from the American International Movie Music by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Import Set

Original U.S. Release: April 19, 1974

Item Release Date: October 5, 2012

Rating: R

Details

This 2-LP set features a double helping of Isaac Hayes doing what comes naturally, acting it like he plays in this 1974 blaxploitation cult classic. In Truck Turner, title character “Truck” (Isaac Hayes) is a bounty hunter who gets a job to track down a guy named Gator (Paul Harris). When he and his partner find him, a chase ensues and Gator is killed. This makes Gator’s woman, Dorinda (Star trek’s Nichelle Nichols in rare bad girl role), very angry and she puts out a contract on Truck’s life. The man who agrees to kill Truck is named Harvard Blue (Yaphet Kotto). The question is whether Truck can survive with Blue and his gang on his trail.

Playlists

Side One

Main Title "Truck Turner

House Of Beauty

Blue's Crib

Driving In The Sun

Side Two

Breakthrough

Now We're One

The Duke

Dorinda's Party

Side Three

Pursuit Of The Pimpmobile

We Need Each Other

Girl

A House Full Of Girls

Hospital Shootout

Side Four

You're In My Arms Again

Give It To Me

Drinking

The Insurance Company

The End Theme

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alan Weeks | Annazette Chase | Charles Cyphers | Dick Miller | Isaac Hayes | Nichelle Nichols | Paul Harris | Scatman Crothers | Sonny Barnes | Stan Shaw | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Jonathan Kaplan

Project Name: Truck Turner

Composers: Isaac Hayes

Categories

