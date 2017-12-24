Twitter
Truck Turner Original Soundtrack from the American International Movie Music by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Import Set

$28.98

$22.98


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 171224-69098-1
UPC: 029667912914
Part No: SX2129
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Romance | Thrillers
Studio: Stax Records
Original U.S. Release: April 19, 1974
Item Release Date: October 5, 2012
Rating: R
Details

This 2-LP set features a double helping of Isaac Hayes doing what comes naturally, acting it like he plays in this 1974 blaxploitation cult classic. In Truck Turner, title character “Truck” (Isaac Hayes) is a bounty hunter who gets a job to track down a guy named Gator (Paul Harris). When he and his partner find him, a chase ensues and Gator is killed. This makes Gator’s woman, Dorinda (Star trek’s Nichelle Nichols in rare bad girl role), very angry and she puts out a contract on Truck’s life. The man who agrees to kill Truck is named Harvard Blue (Yaphet Kotto). The question is whether Truck can survive with Blue and his gang on his trail.

Playlists

  • Side One
  • Main Title "Truck Turner
    House Of Beauty
    Blue's Crib
    Driving In The Sun
  • Side Two
  • Breakthrough
    Now We're One
    The Duke
    Dorinda's Party
  • Side Three
  • Pursuit Of The Pimpmobile
    We Need Each Other
    Girl
    A House Full Of Girls
    Hospital Shootout
  • Side Four
  • You're In My Arms Again
    Give It To Me
    Drinking
    The Insurance Company
    The End Theme

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alan Weeks | Annazette Chase | Charles Cyphers | Dick Miller | Isaac Hayes | Nichelle Nichols | Paul Harris | Scatman Crothers | Sonny Barnes | Stan Shaw | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Jonathan Kaplan
Project Name: Truck Turner
Composers: Isaac Hayes

