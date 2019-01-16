Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

American Grindhouse + Nightmares in Red, White and Blue Unrated Double Feature 2-Disc Box Set

American Grindhouse + Nightmares in Red, White and Blue Unrated Double Feature 2-Disc Box Set
View larger

$24.99

$18.97


2 in stock


DVDSKU: 190116-77026-1
UPC: 738329077723
Part No: LFDVD-777
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Fred Williamson | George A. Romero | Herschell Gordon Lewis | John Carpenter | Lance Henriksen  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Blaxploitation | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Documentary | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | History | Horror
Studio: Kino Lorber
Item Release Date: July 26, 2011
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Two disc double feature box set includes Nightmares in Red, White & Blue, the hit horror documentary about the evolution of the American Horror Film and American Grindhouse, the SXSW hit documentary that explores the history of the American exploitation film. Two great movies… One low price!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 82 / 96
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 / 16:9
  • Language: English

Cast: Brian Yuzna | Darren Lynn Bousman | Dennis Fischer | Fred Olen Ray | Fred Williamson | George A. Romero | Herschell Gordon Lewis | Jack Hill | Joe Dante | John Carpenter | John Landis | Jonathan Kaplan | Kim Morgan | Lance Henriksen | Larry Cohen | Lewis Teague | Mick Garris | Robert Forster | Roger Corman | Ron O'Neal | Tom McLoughlin | William Lustig
Directors: Andrew Monument | Elijah Drenner
Filmography: American Grindhouse | Nightmares in Red White and Blue

Related Items

It – Pennywise Portrait with Red Balloon 22 X 34 inch Movie Poster
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY78]
Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth
Claudio Simonetti Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Limited Colored Vinyl with Gatefold Poster
The Blair Witch Project Collector’s Book
Alien Black and White Inked Stretched Canvas Print
Animal Factory Special Edition Blu-ray
Hardcore Henry Blu-ray + Digital HD
Metropolis 12 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Album [Explicit Lyrics]

Categories

Blaxploitation | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Documentary | DVD | Exploitation | Featured | Featured - Email | Grindhouse Films | History | Horror | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *