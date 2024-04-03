Sexy Actress Barbara Carrera Bikini Publicity Photo [240325-18]

Sexy Actress Barbara Carrera Bikini Publicity Photo [240325-18]
View larger
Sexy Actress Barbara Carrera Bikini Publicity Photo [240325-18]
$16.47
From: $14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Matte 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 240404-115074
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Sexy Actress Barbara Carrera Bikini Publicity Photo [240325-18]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4
SKU: 240404-115074
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Sexy Actress Barbara Carrera Bikini Publicity Photo [240325-18]

Sexy actress Barbara Carrera is famous her roles in Never Say Never Again (1983), The Island of Dr. Moreau (1977), I, the Jury (1982), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Russian Roulette – Moscow 95 (1995), Night of the Archer (1994), Condorman (1981), Embryo (1976), and The Master Gunfighter (1975).