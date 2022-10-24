Stacey Dash Sexy Portrait Photo [210906-194]

- Select Filmography: 7th Secret | Carolina's Calling | Chrome Angels | Clueless | Cold Around the Heart | Corsicana | Dawgtown | Dysfunctional Friends | Enemy Territory | Fashion Victim | First Lady | Gang of Roses | Ghost Image | Honor Up | House Arrest | I Could Never Be Your Woman | Lap Dance | Lethal Eviction | Mo' Money | Paper Soldiers | Patient Killer | Phantom Punch | Renaissance Man | Roe v. Wade | Tennessee Waltz | The Dawn | The Thinning | View from the Top | Wild About Harry
- Subject: Stacey Dash
Actress Stacey Dash was born in the Bronx, New York and made regular appearances on The Cosby Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and St. Elsewhere after she began her career. At the age of 21 she made her feature film debut in the movie Enemy Territory.
