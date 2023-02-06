Set of 3 Mario Bava Erik the Conqueror (1961) Original Press Publicity Photo [M08]

- Cast: Alice Kessler | Andrea Checchi | Cameron Mitchell | Ellen Kessler | Enzo Doria | Folco Lulli | Franco Giacobini | Franco Ressel | Françoise Christophe | George Ardisson | Gianni Solaro | Jean-Jacques Delbo | Livia Contardi | Raf Baldassarre
- Directors: Mario Bava
- Project Name: Erik the Conqueror
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure
- Studios: American International Pictures
- Original Release Date: June 12, 1963
- Rating: nr
- More: Mario Bava
Set of 3 Mario Bava Erik the Conqueror (1961) Original Press Publicity Photo.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
