X-Men: Empire’s End Hardcover Edition [U43]

$8.99
$4.99
See Options

1 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210608-87357-1
ISBN-10: 0399143343
ISBN-13: 9780399143342
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Appearing in their first hardcover novel, the powerful band of hero mutants must fight their most difficult foes yet as they struggle to cope with an untrustworthy government and a space creature that eats entire planets

Special Features

  • Features beautiful illustrations by Ron Lim
  • First X-Men Hardcover!

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 347
