X-Men: Empire’s End Hardcover Edition [U43]

- Characters Wolverine
- Authors Diane Duane
- Artists Ron Lim
- Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Putnam Publishing
- Product Release Date: October 27, 1997
Appearing in their first hardcover novel, the powerful band of hero mutants must fight their most difficult foes yet as they struggle to cope with an untrustworthy government and a space creature that eats entire planets
Special Features
- Features beautiful illustrations by Ron Lim
- First X-Men Hardcover!
Specifications
- Language: English
- Pages: 347
