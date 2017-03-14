Twitter
$13.99

$10.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170314-63959-1
UPC: 761941240152
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross.

DC Direct – Kingdom Come Series 3 – Magog collector action figure with multiple points of articulation. The figure measures approximately 7 inches tall and is in mint condition. It is still in the original, unopened package. The package has some wear from years of storage, some corner dings and slight creasing at the folds. The top hang flap is warped from storage as well.

The brutal force of the meta-human Magog stands supreme among a new generation of so-called heroes, sworn to bring justice regardless of the cost. Considered by many to be the reason for Superman’s reluctant retirement, Magog leads countless bands of renegades into battle, determined to show no mercy. The MAGOG ACTION FIGURE stands 7″ tall, has multiple points of articulation, includes a spear accessory and comes packaged in a 4-color window box.

Outside Dimensions: 12.7 x 5.9 x 2.7 inches

