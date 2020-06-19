Share Page Support Us
Huckleberry Finn Musical Adaptation Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1974)

1 in stock
Vinyl
1 in stock
12177
VinylSKU: 200619-81094-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
12177SKU: 200619-81094-2
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Buddy Films | Family
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1974
Rating: G
Details

Huckleberry Finn Musical Adaptation Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1974). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Harvey Korman | Jeff East | Odessa Cleveland | Paul Winfield
Directors: J. Lee Thompson
Project Name: Huckleberry Finn

Categories

Adventure | Buddy Films | Family | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | United Artists | Vinyl

