Mario Bava’s Erik the Conqueror 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

Details

In 1961, director Mario Bava (Rabid Dogs, Kill Baby Kill) turned his hand to the historical adventure genre, capitalizing on the recent success of 1958’s Kirk Douglas vehicle The Vikings. The result was a colorful, swashbuckling epic of treachery, heroism and forbidden love: Erik the Conqueror. In 786 AD, the invading Viking forces are repelled from the shores of England, leaving behind a young boy – Erik, son of the slain Viking king. Years later, Erik (George Ardisson, Juliet of the Spirits), raised by the English queen as her own, becomes Duke of Helford, while across the sea, his brother Eron (Cameron Mitchell, Blood and Black Lace) assumes leadership of the Viking horde and sets his sights on conquering England once again, setting the two estranged brothers on a collision course that will determine the fates of their respective kingdoms… Featuring a bombastic score by frequent collaborator Roberto Nicolosi (Black Sunday) and memorably co-starring the stunning Kessler twins (Sodom and Gomorrah), Erik the Conqueror showcases Bava’s immense talent for creating awe-inspiring spectacle with limited resources. Now restored in high definition for the first time, Arrow Video is proud to present this cult classic in all its original splendor.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration of the film from the original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Italian and English mono audio (lossless on the Blu-ray Disc)

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

New audio commentary by Tim Lucas, author of Mario Bava - All the Colors of the Dark

Gli imitatori, a comparison between Erik the Conqueror and its unacknowledged source, The Vikings

Original ending

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Kat Ellinger

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Language: Italian, English

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Mono 1.0

Subtitles: English, English SDH

Region: A,1

Cast: Alice Kessler | Andrea Checchi | Cameron Mitchell | Ellen Kessler | Enzo Doria | Franco Giacobini | Franco Ressel | Françoise Christophe | George Ardisson | Gianni Solaro | Jean-Jacques Delbo | Raf Baldassarre

Directors: Mario Bava

