The Fog 40th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score 2LP Limited Edition Vinyl (2020)

Studio: Waxwork

Original U.S. Release: February 8, 1980

Rating: R

Details

Presenting the 40th Anniversary Original Score release of John Carpenter’s The Fog. The Fog is a 1980 American supernatural horror film directed, co-written, and scored by John Carpenter. It stars Adrienne Barbeau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Atkins, Janet Leigh, and Hal Holbrook. It tells the story of a strange, glowing fog that sweeps over a small coastal town in California, bringing with it the vengeful ghosts of mariners who were killed in a shipwreck 100 years before. The film is consider a cult classic and a favorite among horror fans. The Fog was Tom Atkins’ first appearance in a Carpenter film. He later appeared in other Carpenter films such as Escape From New York and Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Jamie Lee Curtis, who was the main star of Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic, Halloween, appears in The Fog as Elizabeth.

The music to The Fog by John Carpenter is a synth driven, minimalist score. The director/composer considers it to be one of his best musical works. It features dark, ambient drones, piano, and utilizes heavy usage of early synthesizers such as the Sequential Circuits Prophet 5, Prophet 10, and Minimoog Model D. Carpenter strived to achieve a softer, understated fear rather than a heavy handed, and obvious musical composition to a horror film. The now classic score successfully captures the haunting emptiness of the 1980 gothic-ghost-story to The Fog.

This release features a 180 gram double LP album, colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, a 12”x12” twelve page booklet including unreleased behind-the-scenes set photography, and full album artwork by Jérémy Pailler.

Special Features

Pressed on double 180 gram vinyl

The Expanded and Complete Score Album by John Carpenter

Deluxe illustrated packaging

Includes a 12x12 inch twelve page booklet showcasing previously unreleased behind-the-scenes set photography

Fully illustrated album artwork by artist Jérémy Pailler

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets

"The Fog" colored (White and Sea-Blue Swirl) vinyl

Playlists

Prologue From The Fog

Theme From The Fog

Matthew Ghost Story

Walk To The Lighthouse

Rocks At Drakes's Bay

The Fog

Antonio Bay

Tommy Tells Of Ghost Ships

Reel 9

Main Theme - Reprise

The Fog Rolls In

Blake In The Sanctuary

Finale

Ghost Story

The Journal

Seagrass Attack

Andy On The Beach

Where's The Seagrass

Stevie's Lighthouse

Something To Show You

An Evil Plan

Weatherman

Walk To Lighthouse

Dane

Morgue

The Fog Approaches

Knock At The Door

Fog Reflection

Andy's In Trouble

The Fog Enters Town

Revenge

Number 6

The Fog End Credits

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | Hal Holbrook | James Canning | Jamie Lee Curtis | Janet Leigh | John Houseman | Nancy Kyes | Rob Bottin | Tom Atkins

Directors: John Carpenter

Project Name: The Fog

Composers: John Carpenter

Artists: Jérémy Pailler

