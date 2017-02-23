Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy

Blu-ray Box Set SKU: 170223-63311-1

UPC: 760137966586

Part No: AV080

Weight: 2.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Clive Barker | Hellraiser items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: September 18, 1987

Item Release Date: December 20, 2016

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Stephen King was once quoted as saying: “I have seen the future of horror… his name is Clive Barker.” That future became reality when, in 1987, Barker unleashed his directorial debut Hellraiser – launching a hit franchise and creating an instant horror icon in the formidable figure of Pinhead. Barker’s original Hellraiser, based on his novella The Hellbound Heart, follows Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence) as she comes head-to-head with the Cenobites – demonic beings from another realm who are intent on reclaiming the soul of her deviant Uncle Frank. Picking up immediately after the events of the original Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II finds Kirsty detained at a psychiatric institute and under the care of Phillip Channard, a doctor who abuses his position to realise his own dark aims. In Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, a reporter investigating a mysterious death at a nightclub finds herself in the way of Pinhead and the Cenobites, who plan to bring their horrifying world into our own. Coming at a time when the genre was degenerating into self-parody, Hellraiser offered a fiercely unique vision that approached its horrors with a far greater degree of seriousness than many of its contemporaries.. Along with its sequels, the Barker-produced Hellbound and Hell on Earth, Arrow Video is proud to present some of the most terrifyingly original films in the history of horror in brand new 2K transfers.

Special Features

4-Disc Limited Edition Contents

Brand new 2K restorations of Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Uncompressed PCM Stereo 2.0 and Lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 sound for Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Lossless DTS-HD MA 2.0 sound for Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for all three films

Limited Edition bonus disc

Exclusive 200-page hardback book with new writing from Clive Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes

20-page booklet featuring never-before-seen original Hellraiser concept art

Limited Edition packaging with new artwork from Gilles Vranckx

Set of 5 exclusive art cards

Fold-out reversible poster

Disc One - Hellraiser

Brand new 2K restoration approved by director of photography Robin Vidgeon

Audio commentary with writer/director Clive Barker

Audio commentary with Barker and actress Ashley Laurence

Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser - brand new version of the definitive documentary on the making of Hellraiser, featuring interviews with key cast and crew members

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellraiser - actor Sean Chapman talks candidly about playing the character of Frank Cotton in Barker's original

Soundtrack Hell: The Story of the Abandoned Coil Score - Coil member Stephen Thrower on the Hellraiser score that almost was

Hellraiser: Resurrection - vintage featurette including interviews with Clive Barker, actors Doug Bradley and Ashley Laurence, special make-up effects artist Bob Keen and others

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser

Original EPK featuring on-set interviews with cast and crew

Draft Screenplays [BD-ROM content]

Trailers and TV Spots

Image Gallery

Disc Two - Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Brand new 2K restoration approved by director of photography Robin Vidgeon

Audio Commentary with director Tony Randel and writer Peter Atkins

Audio Commentary with Randel, Atkins and actress Ashley Laurence

Leviathan: The Story of Hellbound: Hellraiser II - brand new version of the definitive documentary on the making of Hellbound, featuring interviews with key cast and crew members

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellbound - actor Sean Chapman talks about reprising the role of Frank Cotton in the first Hellraiser sequel

Surgeon Scene - the home video world premiere of this legendary, never before-seen excised sequence from Hellbound, sourced from a VHS workprint

Lost in the Labyrinth - vintage featurette including interviews with Barker, Randel, Keen, Atkins and others

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellbound: Hellraiser II

On-set interview with Clive Barker

On-set interviews with cast and crew

Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Rare and unseen storyboards

Draft Screenplay [BD-ROM content]

Trailers and TV Spots

Image Gallery

Disc 3 - Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Brand new 2K restoration of the Original Theatrical Version [93 mins]

Alternate Unrated Version [97 mins]

Brand new audio commentary with writer Peter Atkins

Audio commentary with director Anthony Hickox and Doug Bradley

Hell on Earth: The Story of Hellraiser III - making-of documentary featuring interviews with Atkins, Keen and actor Ken Carpenter

Terri's Tales - brand new interview with actress Paula Marshall

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Raising Hell on Earth - archival interview with Hickox

On-set interviews with Barker and Bradley

Never-before-seen Hellraiser III SFX dailies

Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery

Hellraiser III comic book adaptation [Disc gallery]

Disc 4 - The Clive Barker Legacy: Limited Edition Exclusive

Clive Barker short films Salomé and The Forbidden

Books of Blood & Beyond: The Literary Works of Clive Barker - horror author David Gatward provides a tour through Barker's written work, from the first Books of Blood to the recent The Scarlet Gospels

Hellraiser: Evolutions - a brand new documentary looking at the evolution of the hit horror franchise and its enduring legacy, featuring interviews with Scott Derrickson (director, Hellraiser: Inferno), Rick Bota (director, Hellraiser: Hellseeker, Deade

The Hellraiser Chronicles: A Question of Faith - short film

200 Page Book - 'Damnation Games' (Limited Edition Exclusive)

Exclusive 200-page hardback book with new writing on Hellraiser and the Barker universe from Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes - including chapters looking at Barker's early work, the genesis and production of the first 3 films in the Hellraiser

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 279

Audio: Stereo Surround Sound

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen

Cast: Andrew Robinson | Angus MacInnes | Ashley Laurence | Barbie Wilde | Bradley Lavelle | Brent Bolthouse | Christopher Frederick | Clare Higgins | David Young | Deborah Joel | Doug Bradley | Imogen Boorman | James Tillitt | Ken Carpenter | Kenneth Cranham | Kevin Bernhardt | Lawrence Kuppin | Lawrence Mortorff | Nicholas Vince | Oliver Smith | Paul Coleman | Paula Marshall | Peter Atkins | Philip Hyland | Robert C. Treveiler | Robert Hines | Sean Chapman | Sharon Hill | Sharon Percival | Simon Bamford | Terry Farrell | William Hope

Directors: Anthony Hickox | Clive Barker | Tony Randel

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space