Die Hard 30th Anniversary Remastered Soundtrack 3-CD Set

CD SKU: 190807-78699-1

Part No: LLLCD1473B

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: New

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers

Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: July 20, 1988

Twentieth Century Fox and FOX Music proudly commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the immortal 1988 action blockbuster DIE HARD with DIE HARD: 30TH ANNIVERSARY REMASTERED EDITION, a 3-CD remixed, remastered and expanded soundtrack re-issue of legendary composer Michael Kamen’s (LETHAL WEAPON 1-4, THE LAST BOY SCOUT, LICENCE TO KILL) original motion picture score to the landmark film starring Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia, and directed by John McTiernan.

Finally, Kamen’s action masterpiece is given the deluxe presentation worthy of its legacy – a 3-CD assembly sourced from recently rediscovered original digital multi-track tapes. Discs 1 and 2 feature the score as recorded by Kamen, along with a variety of alternate takes, source cues and more. Disc 3 features additional bonus material, consisting of film version mixes and even more alternates. Listeners will delight in the sonic improvements over previous releases, as well as the premiere of never-before-released music, including cues not used in the film! The DIE HARD experience is rounded out with source cues and bonus tracks such as Vaughn Monroe’s “Let It Snow”, Run DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis,” John Scott’s “We’ve Got Each Other,” an excerpt from James Horner’s “Resolution and Hyperspace, ” and more! Produced for 20th Century Fox by Nick Redman, produced for La-La Land Records by Neil S. Bulk and Mike Matessino, edited by Bulk, remixed by Matessino, and mastered by Daniel Hersch, this special release, produced in cooperation with the Michael Kamen Estate, features exclusive, updated liner notes by film historian Eric Lichtenfeld and track-by-track analysis by film music writer Jeff Bond – all of it wrapped up in knockout style with new art design by Jim Titus. This is a limited edition re-issue of 5000 units. Welcome to the party, pal!

Limited Edition 5000 units

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Alan Rickman | Bonnie Bedelia | Bruce Willis | Clarence Gilyard Jr. | De'voreaux White | Paul Gleason | Reginald VelJohnson | Robert Davi

Directors: John McTiernan

Project Name: Die Hard

Composers: Michael Kamen

